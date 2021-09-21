CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A George Mason University Instructor Teaches You How to Walk Better

By Meredith Lindemon
northernvirginiamag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an escape from the screen or an excuse to just talk, the basic walk has been elevated to a wellness ritual. Across Northern Virginia, fitness programs that use the power of group dynamics are motivating people to increase physical activity. Nancy Jacobson, instructor and program coordinator for the Physical...

