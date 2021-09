Julia Anthony and Lexi Augustyniak produced two goals and one assist each for Lyndhurst in its 7-1 victory over New Milford in New Milford. Julia Marnik compiled one goal and three assists, Skyler Montillo and Adriana Fiouris posted one goal and one assist apiece while Julia Tozduman logged one assist. Mackenzie Sibello made two saves for Lyndhurst (5-2).

LYNDHURST, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO