Months later, mother waits for son’s killing to be solved

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monica Murphy has been patiently awaiting answers about her son's murder in June but knows that Richmond detectives are bogged down with newer cases amid ongoing violence.

"My son is Kendall Forbey, who was murdered on June 27 at 20th and Broad,” said Monica Murphy.

The young father was shot to death in Shockoe Bottom in June. Nearly three months later, the killing remains unsolved.

His mother is growing more and more frustrated with the continuing violence in Richmond.

"I got my faith in these detectives and I know they are working really hard,” Murphy said. “I pray for their strength that they keep going because y’all out here with violence and shooting. Y'all ain’t doing nothing but destroying families.”

Two more were destroyed on early Tuesday morning. A man was shot to death outside the 7-11 at Hardwood and Richmond Highway and a homeless man was found stabbed multiple times, his body found near Lodge and Broad Streets.

"Somebody needs to start speaking up,” Murphy said. “If you know something, say something."

She says with every new shooting or murder case, victims’ families quickly learn that their case will then take more time to be solved.

For Murphy, that means painful conversations between a mom who misses her son and his daughter who misses her dad.

"He left behind a six-year-old daughter who misses him terribly,” she said. “It hurts to hear her say, ‘Nay-Nee, I miss my daddy.’ It hurts. It hurts. Turn yourself in. Do the right thing."

60 people have been murdered in Richmond so far this year, compared to 46 at this time last year. There were 55 murders in 2019.