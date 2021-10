Immortals Gaming Club, the professional video game organization backed by Meg Whitman and AEG, is restructuring its business as it seeks a more efficient and fiscally sustainable esports enterprise. IGC is separating its brands into four distinct business units: the group’s Overwatch League franchise (the Los Angeles Valiant), a matchmaking platform (Gamers Club), a pro team based in Brazil (MIBR) and Immortals (which includes its main League of Legends franchise). Each individual unit is cash-flow positive, according to the company, which expects to enter 2022 with more revenue booked than it earned in all of 2021. Professional video gaming has struggled in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO