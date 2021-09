NORTH PORT, Fla. - North Port police announced Monday morning that the FBI has officially taken the lead in the search for Brian Laundrie. Search efforts at the Carlton Preserve for the only person of interest in Gabby Petito's case slowed over the weekend. North Port police had been heading the search at the Carlton reserve, with help from law enforcement agencies from across the state and the FBI.

