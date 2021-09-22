CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Chubb Set to Undergo Ankle Surgery

By Dylan Hargis
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is set to miss some time after he undergoes ankle surgery to remove a bone spur. The surgery is not expected to keep him out for the season, but he will be on injured reserve for some time. If the surgery goes well the estimated recovery time is six to eight weeks. This is a setback for Chubb and the Broncos, but the team should get him back in time for a push for the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
