Bradley Chubb Set to Undergo Ankle Surgery
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is set to miss some time after he undergoes ankle surgery to remove a bone spur. The surgery is not expected to keep him out for the season, but he will be on injured reserve for some time. If the surgery goes well the estimated recovery time is six to eight weeks. This is a setback for Chubb and the Broncos, but the team should get him back in time for a push for the 2021 NFL Playoffs.defpen.com
