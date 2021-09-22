YES Prep students organize vigil to remember 16-year-old killed in SW Houston crash

Mourners gathered around Tuesday night to remember the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a crash in southwest Houston.

The incident happened Friday, Sept. 17, at 13900 Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive. Witnesses at the scene told police the driver of a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was speeding when it hit a blue Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Dodge hit the bumper of the Chevrolet, went off the roadway and slammed into trees, according to police.

Cindy Ybanez was identified as the passenger in the Dodge Ram who was killed in the crash. She was a student at YES Prep charter school.

Ybanez's classmates helped organize the vigil to honor the young teen. YES Prep has said it will also provide support for students and staff.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram is expected to be OK. At this time, no charges have been filed.