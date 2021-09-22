CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

YES Prep students organize vigil to remember 16-year-old killed in SW Houston crash

By Brooke Taylor
 7 days ago

Mourners gathered around Tuesday night to remember the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a crash in southwest Houston.

The incident happened Friday, Sept. 17, at 13900 Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive. Witnesses at the scene told police the driver of a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was speeding when it hit a blue Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Dodge hit the bumper of the Chevrolet, went off the roadway and slammed into trees, according to police.

Cindy Ybanez was identified as the passenger in the Dodge Ram who was killed in the crash. She was a student at YES Prep charter school.

Ybanez's classmates helped organize the vigil to honor the young teen. YES Prep has said it will also provide support for students and staff.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram is expected to be OK. At this time, no charges have been filed.

17-year-old killed in shootout with holdup suspect at convenience store on Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is dead after a shootout with a holdup suspect involving multiple hostages at a convenience store on Scott Street Monday night. Someone inside the store, located in the 9600 block of Scott Street on Houston's southside, activated a panic button around 10 p.m. Monday, which then alerted police that something was happening.
2 killed in separate auto-pedestrian crashes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed over the weekend in separate auto-pedestrian crashes in the Houston area. In west Houston, a man was crossing Westheimer Road at Voss when he was struck by an SUV. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to Ben Taub...
