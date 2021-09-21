Orlando City’s Skid Subverts Expectations, Fuels Doubts

It started so well. Orlando City was on the front foot for the first 15 minutes, but the 20 minutes that followed were devastating as Nani was sent off after a second yellow, and Montreal scored its second goal. This was a night that everything that could go wrong did go wrong, and the Lions paid the price as they head for the playoff goal line. A second loss in a row is nothing to take lightly.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO