Orlando City’s Skid Subverts Expectations, Fuels Doubts

By ChristopherAdams
The Mane Land
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday marked Orlando City’s third loss on the bounce. After spending most of the season comfortably in the top three of the Eastern Conference, Orlando is down to fourth, one point ahead of Montreal and two ahead of red-hot Atlanta. D.C. United, the last team outside the playoffs, is only four points behind the Lions. The power has started to seriously shift in the conference standings and if current trends don’t change, Orlando City could be in serious danger.

