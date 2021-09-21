Orlando City’s Skid Subverts Expectations, Fuels Doubts
Sunday marked Orlando City’s third loss on the bounce. After spending most of the season comfortably in the top three of the Eastern Conference, Orlando is down to fourth, one point ahead of Montreal and two ahead of red-hot Atlanta. D.C. United, the last team outside the playoffs, is only four points behind the Lions. The power has started to seriously shift in the conference standings and if current trends don’t change, Orlando City could be in serious danger.www.themaneland.com
