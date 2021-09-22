CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Wharton, southeastern Jackson, west central Brazoria and Matagorda Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Van Vleck to Goliad. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Matagorda, Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Point Comfort, La Ward, Alamo Beach, Schicke Point, Olivia, Lolita, Blessing, Markham, Port Alto, Van Vleck, Vanderbilt, Midfield, Wadsworth and Lake Texana Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

