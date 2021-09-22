Local Officers Raise Money for Olsen Christmas Wish

Monroe County police officers are gearing up to give local kids a great Christmas, and you can help give to the cause this weekend. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is holding the annual police escorted "Motorcycle, Jeep and Pickup Truck Run" on Saturday. It's in memory of officer J.J. Olsen along with other fallen first responders as part of the Olsen Christmas Wish. The funds will go toward Christmas gifts for underprivileged children.