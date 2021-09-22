CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for La Porte by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds and high waves will continue to produce hazardous conditions on piers, breakwaters and unprotected shoreline so caution is still advised until the winds and waves subside. Winds and waves of this magnitude produce moderate to severe beach erosion. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, significant beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North to northwest winds to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. Wave heights 10 to 14 feet. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, until 3 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Significant erosion of beaches and dunes, inundation of low-lying areas along the lakeshore and in river mouths, and road closures are possible. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

Laporte County, IN
La Porte, IN
North Township, IN
