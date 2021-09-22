CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Large and battering waves, building up to 12 to 16 feet, and occasionally to 21 feet, Wednesday into Wednesday night will result in beach erosion, dangerous conditions along the lakefront, and at least minor lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, from 7 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore and inundation of Whiting Lakefront Park are likely. Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

