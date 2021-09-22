Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Large and battering waves, building up to 12 to 16 feet, and occasionally to 21 feet, Wednesday into Wednesday night will result in beach erosion, dangerous conditions along the lakefront, and at least minor lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, from 7 AM Wednesday to 3 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore and inundation of Whiting Lakefront Park are likely. Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.