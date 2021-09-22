Flood Warning issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC085-242315- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.W.0046.000000T0000Z-210925T1000Z/ /HMLT1.1.ER.210922T0347Z.210923T0545Z.210925T0600Z.NO/ 1203 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * Until late tonight. * At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.2 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Portions of Tumbling Creek Road east of Highway 13 are flooded to a depth of 2 feet and may be impassable. Target Area: Humphreys The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County.