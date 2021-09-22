CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humphreys County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Humphreys by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC085-242315- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.W.0046.000000T0000Z-210925T1000Z/ /HMLT1.1.ER.210922T0347Z.210923T0545Z.210925T0600Z.NO/ 1203 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * Until late tonight. * At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.2 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Portions of Tumbling Creek Road east of Highway 13 are flooded to a depth of 2 feet and may be impassable. Target Area: Humphreys The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Humphreys County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Tnc085
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy