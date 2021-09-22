CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 04:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Large and battering waves of 10 to 14 feet are expected this morning, subsiding gradually to 8 to 12 ft this afternoon. Waves of this magnitude, combined with above average lake levels will result in potentially significant shoreline erosion, extremely dangerous conditions near the lakefront, as well as lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, through 7 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying roads and property along the lakeshore and inundation of Whiting Lakefront Park are likely. Swimming conditions will be life threatening.

alerts.weather.gov

The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Porter County, IN
Lake County, IN
Porter, IN
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

