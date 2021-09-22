Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 04:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Large and battering waves of 10 to 14 feet are expected this morning, subsiding gradually to 8 to 12 ft this afternoon. Waves of this magnitude, combined with above average lake levels will result in potentially significant shoreline erosion, extremely dangerous conditions near the lakefront, as well as lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Warning, through 7 PM CDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying roads and property along the lakeshore and inundation of Whiting Lakefront Park are likely. Swimming conditions will be life threatening.