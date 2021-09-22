CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Berrien by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North to northwest winds to 30 mph with gusts of 35 mph. Waves 10 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

