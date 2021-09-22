Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cheatham County in middle Tennessee Central Davidson County in middle Tennessee East Central Dickson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ashland City, Nashville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Bellevue, Antioch, Hermitage, Berry Hill, Bells Bend and Green Hill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED