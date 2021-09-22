CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheatham County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cheatham County in middle Tennessee Central Davidson County in middle Tennessee East Central Dickson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ashland City, Nashville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Bellevue, Antioch, Hermitage, Berry Hill, Bells Bend and Green Hill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Hill, TN
City
Ashland City, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
City
Dickson, TN
City
Pegram, TN
City
White Bluff, TN
City
Bellevue, TN
City
Green Hill, TN
City
Forest Hills, TN
City
Berry Hill, TN
City
Antioch, TN
City
Kingston Springs, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
City
Lakewood, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy