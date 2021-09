Dealing with the offensive threat of Malik Willis is a primary focus for the Orange this week. His play making ability is unmatched, as this may be the biggest test the Orange have faced this season. The dual threat quarterback won’t just kill you in the air but has intentions of trucking through an entire defense as well. Syracuse Head Coach Dino Babers credits not only the quarterbacks arm but his determination when running the ball.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO