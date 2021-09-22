Mrs. Linda Sue Gilley, 73, of McMinnville died Sunday, Sept. 19, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 1, 1948, in Sewanee, was a retired bank teller most notably at City Bank & Trust and at First National Bank, and was a member of Central Church of Christ. Linda enjoyed working with crafts, was an avid reader, had a huge heart that she readily used taking care of others, loved laughing and making others laugh, and was dedicated to her dogs “The Three Amigos” and Brody. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert E. Harris Jr. and Pauline Williams Harris and her brother Donnie Edward Harris.