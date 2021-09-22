Mike Cooper, 72
Mr. Mike Cooper, 72, of McMinnville died Saturday, Sept. 18, at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was born March 26, 1949, in Crossville, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, worked for Stericycle, enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid Harley-Davidson fan. He was also a big UT football fan and absolutely loved kids and dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Jerry Cooper, sister Janet Cooper, and nephew Scott Wright.www.southernstandard.com
Comments / 0