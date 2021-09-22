CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMr. Mike Cooper, 72, of McMinnville died Saturday, Sept. 18, at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was born March 26, 1949, in Crossville, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, worked for Stericycle, enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid Harley-Davidson fan. He was also a big UT football fan and absolutely loved kids and dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Jerry Cooper, sister Janet Cooper, and nephew Scott Wright.

