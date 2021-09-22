Christopher Wayne Roller, 52
Mr. Christopher Wayne Roller, 52, of McMinnville died Monday, Sept. 20, at Ascension River Park Hospital. He was born Feb. 24, 1969, in McMinnville, and was a mechanic at Whitey’s Small Engine. He participated in off-road rock crawling, enjoyed fishing, and loved his kids. He was preceded in death by his mother Patsy Ella Savage Roller, grandparents J.D. and Virginia Savage and Ivory Eugene and Billie Roller, and step grandparents Richard and Ruth Melton.www.southernstandard.com
