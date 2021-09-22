Darlene Capshaw, 74
Darlene Capshaw of 1787 Long Mountain Road, McMinnville, went to be with our Lord on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. She was 74. Darlene was born in Dallas Texas on July 16, 1947. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Baugus and her brother Marvin (Charles) Baugus. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Albert Wayne Capshaw, son Todd Capshaw, daughter Chelley Birdwell, son Larry Capshaw, daughter Monika Thomas, mother Louise Baugus, brother Terry Baugus, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.www.southernstandard.com
Comments / 0