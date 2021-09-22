CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcminnville, TN

Darlene Capshaw, 74

By Contact Us
Southern Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarlene Capshaw of 1787 Long Mountain Road, McMinnville, went to be with our Lord on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. She was 74. Darlene was born in Dallas Texas on July 16, 1947. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Baugus and her brother Marvin (Charles) Baugus. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Albert Wayne Capshaw, son Todd Capshaw, daughter Chelley Birdwell, son Larry Capshaw, daughter Monika Thomas, mother Louise Baugus, brother Terry Baugus, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

www.southernstandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcminnville, TN
Obituaries
City
Mcminnville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy