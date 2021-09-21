CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ topical news show “The Problem with Jon Stewart” gets another quick teaser

By Christian Zibreg
idownloadblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has shared a new trailer for “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” an upcoming topical news show focused on current affairs, which reveals previously unknown details. Jon Stewart is doing a topical news show for Apple TV+. It will cover problems like environment, racial injustice and equality. The show...

www.idownloadblog.com

Related
Complex

Jon Stewart Was ‘Surprised at the Pushback’ He Got After Sharing COVID-19 ‘Lab Leak’ Theory on TV

On Stephen Colbert’s Late Show in June, Jon Stewart raised some eyebrows with comments he made about the COVID-19 “lab leak” theory. During that appearance, embedded above, the ex-Daily Show host appeared to suggest he didn’t totally buy into the pushback against the theory, which suggested the novel coronavirus escaped a labatory in Wuhan, China, where it was first discovered. “Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic which was more than likely caused by science,” the 58-year-old said, which prompted Colbert to ask for further clarification. The star of Apple TV+’s upcoming The Problem With Jon Stewart talk show responded: ”There’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China. What do we do? Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab. That’s just a little too weird.”
SCIENCE
Quad Cities Onlines

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Six years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth. Francesca Lynagh reports.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stewart
TechHive

The best shows and movies on Apple TV+ right now

I’d wager a large sum that either Ted Lasso or a free trial courtesy of an Apple device purchase led you to an Apple TV+ subscription. The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy—and recent Emmy winner—is the runaway hit thus far for Apple’s streaming service, but there are other shows, movies, and documentaries worthy of your time.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

How Jon Stewart Compares New Streaming Series With His Years On The Daily Show

It’s been over six years since The Daily Show veteran Jon Stewart passed the hosting reins over to Trevor Noah and, now, the long time comedian and political host is preparing to make his return to TV. Stewart has a new streaming show coming to Apple TV+, and it doesn't seem to be too far removed from the work he did on Comedy Central for so long. Just recently, the talented TV personality actually explained how his new show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, compares to to his original one.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Season two of 'The Morning Show' premieres on Apple TV+

Season two of "The Morning Show" is now streaming on Apple TV+. The second season follows the fallout of the first season's finale. The second season of "The Morning Show" is now streaming on Apple TV+. Today, Apple began streaming the second season of its award-winning drama series "The Morning...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busboy Productions
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Returning, ‘Arcane’ Voice Cast Announced, ‘Rugrats’ Renewed, ‘Firefly Lane’ Casting, ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Trailer and More!

Peacock has ordered a TV spinoff of the series Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine will lead the series, reprising his role of Bumper Allen from the movies. The series follows the character as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Second Teaser Trailer for THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART Digs Into What We Will See This Season

A second teaser trailer has been released for the show that will welcome Jon Stewart back to TV titled The Problem With Jon Stewart. While the first teaser just poked fun at Stewart looking a little older than the last time he was on TV, this one really dives in to show us what Stewart has been up to, interviewing Americans struggling with various modern-day problems and talking about current events.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Executive Producer Mimi Leder Gets Us Ready For Season 2 Of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show [Exclusive Interview]

Tomorrow will be the premiere of season 2 of the Apple Original series, The Morning Show. Season one had captivated audiences and mirrored some of the consequences of the “Me Too” movement that finally saw predatory work environments start to change. Now in this second season of The Morning Show, we see that change is hard and sometimes resisted. We will see many characters do some soul searching and take some bold actions. All of this, while an insane election and an impending pandemic loom on the horizon.
TV SERIES
