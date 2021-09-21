CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Trudeau's set to become Canadian PM for 3rd time

buffalonynews.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOttawa [Canada], September 21 (ANI): Justin Trudeau is poised for a third term as Canada's prime minister reported Canadian broadcasters who projected a win for his Liberal Party in Monday's elections. Trudeau, who was in power from 2015 has now won three general elections in less than six years. According...

www.buffalonynews.net

