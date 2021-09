The U.S. Forest Service has announced an ill-considered draft approval for the Holy Cross Energy Avon-to-Gilman electric transmission line project for a high-voltage line through a scenic, combustible and forested valley prone to rock slides and avalanches. Most of the line will be above ground, including above-ground transmission lines placed in the same Two Elks area where a fire broke out several years ago. That fire resulted in the evacuation of Vail Mountain — and if winds had been less favorable, the fire could have done serious damage to infrastructure on the mountain and possibly the town of Vail.

