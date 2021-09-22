SCOREBOARD: Lakeview Academy's volleyball program picks up pair of victories

Lakeview Academy senior Lucy Park serves during a match on Tuesday. Photo by Derek Fadool

Lakeview Academy's volleyball program picked up wins against King's Ridge Christian (2-0) and Mount Bethel (2-1) on Tuesday in Marietta.

Against King's Ridge Christian, Lucy Park and Celia Wilson-Patino each had eight digs for the Lady Lions (3-3 in Region 6-A private schools).

Against Mount Bethel, Addie Gilmer finished with eight digs in the first set, while Park had nine digs in the third set. Hattie White compiled eight digs for Lakeview Academy.

On Wednesday, Lakeview Academy faces Lake Oconee Academy in a tri-match with Banks County in Homer.

NORTH HALL TAKES DOWN LUMPKIN, EAST FORSYTH: Lexie Martin had 40 assists, three aces and seven kills for the Lady Trojans in wins against Lumpkin County (20-25, 25-21, 15-14) and East Forsyth (25-14, 25-11) on Tuesday. Sarah Davidson finished with three blocks and 10 blocks for the Lady Trojans, while Gavyn Graber had 14 kills and two aces.

Also for the Hall County champions, Claire Bowen had nine kills, two blocks, while Amelia Shoemaker added 12 kills and three aces.

Up next, faces West Hall and Cherokee Bluff on Sept. 28.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.