Ashleigh Bennett is the editor-in-chief of the Express. This is her second semester writing for the Express, after being a staff writer for the spring 2021 semester. When Ashleigh started college, she had no plans of venturing into journalism, but as she progressed through college, she realized it would be beneficial to round out her writing skills with journalism and media knowledge. In fall 2020, she began pursuing a certificate from City College in multimedia news in order to learn the design and online media publication skills employers often require of writers.

