Amgen wins patent case
Thousand Oaks-based Amgen had a big win in court on Sept. 20, as a federal court in New Jersey upheld multiple Amgen patents for its psoriasis treatment, Otezla. Amgen filed a patent infringement lawsuit earlier this year against two companies, Sandoz and Zydus Pharmaceuticals, claiming that their generic versions of Otezla infringed upon at least four of Amgen’s patents. The court found in Amgen’s favor on Sept. 20, according to an Amgen news release.www.pacbiztimes.com
