CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Kendall Long Leaves After Ex Joe Amabile Tells Her It’s ‘Over’ for Good

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjixT_0c3vni2R00
Joe and Kendall on Bachelor in Paradise. ABC/Paul Hebert

Time for serious conversations. Several couples took the next big step in their relationships during the Tuesday, September 21, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

First, Kendall Long struggled watching her ex Joe Amabile build his relationship with Serena Pitt. Kendall didn’t want to give up on Paradise, but she was done letting Joe and Serena’s budding romance get in the way of her own happiness. Kendall told Joe that she loved seeing him thrive, but watching him connect with Serena only made her remember why she fell for him in the first place. Joe asked Kendall if she was over him, but she refused to answer — even though she acknowledged that she still loved him.

Joe comforted Kendall when she began crying, but he made his true feelings known, telling her he came on the show because he knew things were “over” between them and he thought she felt the same. Kendall then announced that she was leaving the beach. She felt “broken” because she believed Joe was her person, but he reasoned that if she wanted him back, she should’ve told him before Paradise and before he fell for Serena. Joe later noted that his second time on the show could end up meaning more to him than his first.

After Kendall’s exit, guest host Lil Jon brought in two new arrivals to shake things up — Ed Waisbrot and Demar Jackson, who asked out Natasha Parker and Chelsea Vaughn, respectively, on a double date. After her ordeal with Brendan Morais, Natasha was glad to hit it off with Ed during the outing.

Maurissa Gunn, meanwhile, was interested in Demar prior to coming to Paradise, but she felt like she was ready to get engaged to Riley Christian. She thought they needed to have a talk about where Riley stood, but she didn’t want to scare him off. She believed Riley was holding back, but after he opened up about his family situation, they said they were falling in love with each other.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, for their part, furthered their relationship during a one-on-one date. Kenny told Mari that he was falling in love with her, and she felt the same way. He revealed that he was open to discussing an engagement soon too.

Amid all the relationship drama, producers informed the cast that a tropical storm was heading to Paradise, forcing them to cancel the rose ceremony and evacuate immediately. The strong couples wondered what the separation would mean for their relationships. After the storm passed, though, everyone returned to the beach for the cocktail party.

Prior to the party, James Bonsall tried to get to know Tia Booth better. She wanted to give him a chance since he was a good person, but she didn’t feel the same sparks with him that she experienced with Blake Monar. However, she and Blake hit a roadblock when he failed to make an effort during the cocktail party.

Elsewhere on the beach, Ivan Hall wondered who his rose would come from after Kendall left. He wanted to stay so he could meet new people, so he made his move on Chelsea after telling Aaron Clancy he was not trying to steal anyone’s rose. Aaron and Chelsea seemed to be in a good place after her date with Demar, but she then made out with Ivan, leading Aaron to confront him. As the two got in each other’s faces, a “to be continued” title card closed out the episode.

Scroll through the gallery below to see where the couples stand after episode nine:

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 spoilers: More Kendall, Joe fallout

We know that Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 is going to feature a literal storm rolling in to the Mexico filming location. As it turns out, there’s also an emotional storm — one that could lead to Kendall leaving the show altogether. At the end of this past...
TV SHOWS
On Milwaukee

"Bachelor In Paradise" recap: The cast finally remembers Brendan's the worst

Thanks to the return of football, our "Bachelor in Paradise" crew had one less episode this week to do the right thing and send Brendan and Pieper packing much like they did with ... I've already forgotten their names. Smokey the Bear and Elianalana? The good news: They did exactly that! The bad news: That left "Paradise" with about an hour of show still left to fill – and I'm not sure the show figured out enough drama to do it. But hey, Lil Jon's there now so all is well – or should I say OOOKAAAAAAY! (I'm so sorry, I made a mistake; I'm trying to remove it.)
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Jon
US Magazine

Blake Horstmann Defends Kendall Long After Her ‘Brutal’ Conversation With Ex Joe Amabile and ‘BiP’ Exit

Not all rosy. Kendall Long had a rough stay on the Bachelor in Paradise beach — and Blake Horstmann thinks fans should be a little more kind. The 30-year-old California native arrived late to season 7 and sent herself packing during the Tuesday, September 21, episode after having an emotional conversation with ex Joe Amabile, who sparked a romance with Serena Pitt in Mexico. Though Kendall revealed that she “never stopped” loving the 34-year-old grocery store owner, he told her they were “over” for good.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bachelor in Paradise's Ivan Hall Exits After Producers Discover His "Giant Mistake"

Watch: "BiP" Star Jessenia Cruz Reveals JUICY Details From Paradise. Things went from messy to messier for Ivan Hall on Bachelor in Paradise. On the Tuesday, Sept. 28 episode, Wells Adams pulled Ivan aside for a private conversation to discuss his behavior from the night prior while he and the cast had been sequestered at a hotel amid a dangerous storm. During the chat, Ivan came clean about having snuck out of his hotel room late at night and using a producer's phone that he found in his room to track down the hotel room for Alexa Caves, an alum of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor who had not yet appeared on the show and was apparently going to arrive on beach in the coming days.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Bachelor In Paradise
Life and Style Weekly

From the Mansion to the Dance Floor! See Which Bachelor Nation Stars Have Been on ‘DWTS’

We’ve seen many Bachelor and Bachelorette stars’ love lives play out on national television, but we’ve only seen a few show off their moves on Dancing With the Stars. Eight Bachelor Nation alumni have been part of the famous dance competition show since its first season in 2005, but only three have won — including 2020’s winner Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, who took home the mirror ball trophy in 2019, and Melissa Rycroft in 2012.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Shares HUGE News

Bachelorette fan-favorite Hannah Brown dropped HUGE news on Wednesday, September 8. What is the Dancing With The Stars Season 28 champ up to now? Keep reading, and we’ll explain. Hannah Brown livin’ her best life after heartache. ABC viewers are very familiar with Hannah Brown. She’s appeared on two shows...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Brendan and Pieper Address Critics

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Sept. 14 episode of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Brendan Morais and Pieper James made enemies last week as they rekindled their relationship on national TV. The two were accused of orchestrating a grand plan to generate followers on the beach, but left Natasha Parker as a casualty. Natasha was seeing Brendan before Pieper’s arrival, and he quickly ditched her to reunite with Pieper. Chris Conran and Alana Milne were accused of something similar, and the cast bullied them off the beach during last week’s episode. With Chris and Alana’s exit, the group...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Bachelorette’s Bennett Jordan Introduces Girlfriend Emily Chen After Skipping ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Off the market! After publicly pursuing Kelley Flanagan (and debating a stint on Bachelor in Paradise), Bennett Jordan has a new love named Emily Chen. “Meet Emily @emchenyoga I’m pretty sure she’s a real life 😇,” the 36-year-old Bachelorette season 16 alum began on Wednesday, September 14, via Instagram. “Aside from being the most graceful yogi I’ve ever seen in my 15 years of practice, she has the best ❤️ and spirit of anyone I’ve ever met.”
YOGA
imdb.com

Watch Bachelor in Paradise's Tia Booth Confront the Guy Who Refuses to "Fight for Me"

Tia Booth has options on Bachelor in Paradise, but that doesn't necessarily make things any easier for her. As seen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the ABC dating show's upcoming new episode on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the rose ceremony is fast approaching. However, Tia still can't decide whether to give her rose to James Bonsall, who's been on the beach since the start of the season and has yet to find a strong connection, or newcomer Blake Monar. "I'm going into the rose ceremony torn between two different guys," the 30-year-old alum of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor tells the camera. "James has gone out of his way to make me feel special, but...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Thomas Jacobs Responds to Fan Who Says It’s ‘Sad’ That ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Doesn’t Show Becca Kufrin Relationship

Not getting the full picture? Thomas Jacobs reacted to his relationship with Becca Kufrin being edited out of Bachelor in Paradise in favor of other couples’ stories. The Bachelorette season 17 alum, 29, answered fan questions via his Instagram Story while watching the Tuesday, September 21, episode of the spinoff. “So sad your and Beccas [sic] relationship is not shown like at all… what the heck?” one person asked.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Natasha Parker Is ‘Letting Go of the Past’ After Brendan Morais, Pieper James Drama Plays Out on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Good vibes only! Natasha Parker is embracing the positives after her dramatic saga with Brendan Morais and Pieper James concluded on Bachelor in Paradise. “So much love and gratitude for every single person that has validated my feels on this wild paradise journey,” the event planner, 33, captioned a sunset photo on Instagram after the Tuesday, September 14, episode aired. “I see you, I feel you, and the love has been unmatched 💗 Cheers to letting go of the past ! Let the good times roll 🍾 #bachelornation y’all know what’s up 🙌🏾.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy