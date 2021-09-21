CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner's next-door mansions finally look done after delays

By Molly Pike
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner's mansions, which are right next door to each other, finally look complete after months of delays.

The momager and daughter duo have been building two mega-mansions right next to each other in the affluent Hidden Hills area in Los Angeles.

Their enormous mansions cost an incredible $37million (£27million) to build after they spent millions buying the original house and knocking it down to split the land into space for their two homes.

And new snaps of the twin homes show they seem to be almost ready to be moved in to as building work comes to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZ60h_0c3vmnUH00
The momager and daughter duo have been building two mega-mansions right next to each other ( Image: Juliano/X17online.com)

Designed in a modern farmhouse style, each house boasts 1.5 acres of land and an eight-car garage, covered patios, a guesthouse, movie theatre, gym, lounge, pool, spa and an office.

Kris' home has all the floor-to ceiling windows and doors installed, and almost all of the scaffolding and building works appear to have been taken down.

The 65-year-old's house is the bigger of the two, boasting 16,000 square feet while 37-year-old Khloe's is 10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFi1f_0c3vmnUH00
The momager and daughter duo have been building two mega-mansions right next to each other ( Image: Juliano/X17online.com)

Both of the homes have neat rows of conifer trees planted at their entrance for privacy in the star-studded neighbourhood.

Khloe's house has a tunnel-like structure in the back garden as well as a concrete pool ready to be filled with water for when she moves in.

Her home features a dark brick exterior with dark grey roofing and solar panels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwV22_0c3vmnUH00
Khloe's pool is ready to be filled with water ( Image: Juliano/X17online.com)

The two houses were once part of a single estate set over three acres of land and included a house of almost 20,000sq ft, but Kris and Khloe purchased the mansion for more than $10million, dividing it into two.

It was previously owned by construction magnate Ron Tutor - father of Million Dollar Listing star Tracy Tutor - and was once reportedly rented out to Britney Spears.

Back in April it was reported that the duo would be moving closer to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and building two homes in Hidden Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXLdL_0c3vmnUH00
The building works are wrapping up ( Image: Juliano/X17online.com)

Kris had sold her freshly redone Hidden Hills mansion for $15million (£11million).

She sold it to Katharina Harf, the daughter of Coty chairman Peter Harf, the man who helped oversee Coty's $600million (£440million) acquisition of Kylie Cosmetics.

Meanwhile, Khloe sold her Calabasas home, where she lived with her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, for a rumoured $15.5million (£11.3million) back in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9Zcl_0c3vmnUH00
Builders putting the finishing touches in ( Image: Juliano/X17online.com)

Getting their new homes built will come as a huge relief to Kris and Khloe, and it's not been an easy ride for them.

In the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians they revealed that they had been conned by a builder who ran off with the deeds to the properties.

While traveling to Lake Tahoe for a family holiday, Khloe told her sister Kendall Jenner: "We don't have houses currently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjruF_0c3vmnUH00
The houses are right next door to each other

"We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him.

"We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they've been on a stand still."

During a confessional interview, Khloe went on: "A contractor left with our deeds, a lot of our money, and we're not allowed to go onto our properties.

"So we can't even have a contractor take over while we're trying to get our deeds back or close escrow."

Related
People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Spelling Has Become Khloe Kardashian and We Are Shook

For months, it has been clear that Tori Spelling's marriage to Dean McDermott is over. They're not actually divorced yet, for the oh-so-complicated reason of not having the budget for separate homes just yet. But after an entire summer of being seen without her ring, Tori sporting a new look.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom. Growing like a beanstalk. True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson begs fans for ‘more compassion & less hate’ after she’s ‘BANNED from Met Gala’

KHLOE Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has begged fans for "more compassion and less hate" after his baby mamma was "banned" from the Met Gala 2021. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe, 37, was dubbed "too C List" to attend the fashion event of the year in New York, in a snub which left her to watch the glitzy ceremony at home and declare she was "not OK."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Split After He Was Exposed For Dissing Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s romance survived an 18-year age difference, but it only took a few messy DMs for it to all come crashing down. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 38, and the model, 20, have reportedly split after 11 months together, according to multiple outlets, less than a week after he was exposed for dissing ex Kourtney Kardashian in a series of alleged leaked messages.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Shows Just How Tall True, 3, Has Gotten In Sweet New Pic — Photo

True Thompson is growing up so quickly! Her proud mom Khloe shared a sweet snap of her rocking a purple tank top and tulle ballerina skirt. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s adorable daughter True Thompson, 3, is getting so tall! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on September 17 to share a pic of the toddler posing in a lavender crop top tank and tulle ballerina skirt. Khlo’s mini-me paired the ‘fit with sparkly purple sandals, silver stud earrings, and a shiny bracelet as she pulled her hair back into a half up/half down style.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North is a ‘Full Goth Girl’ Now

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest Kim Kardashian opened up about the differences between her and Kanye West’s four children. In the interview, Kim revealed that their oldest daughter, eight-year-old North, has developed an edgy side: “North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Here's What Khloe Kardashian Really Adds To Her Water

The Kardashians don't play around when it comes to hydration, according to Eat This, Not That. No one can deny that drinking plenty of water every day comes with health benefits, including improved digestion, weight loss, and an increased power to focus. But at the same time, plain water isn't...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner's morning routine starts at 4.30am and sounds intense

Seeing as Kris Jenner works harder than the devil (according to meme folklore, anyway), it's no surprise her morning routine sounds intense. Cast your minds back to 2018 and you might remember the internet going into meltdown over Mark Wahlberg's gruelling daily regime, which included waking up at 2.30am. While...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Stormi Webster Invade New York Fashion Week With Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Belly-Baring Looks at New York Fashion Week. Fashion is in their jeans. Good thing a denim-clad Stormi Webster is ready to teach her younger sibling all about style. The fashionable three-year-old got a private tour of New York Fashion Week thanks to mom Kylie Jenner. From a trip to the toy store to luxe limo rides, Stormi was all smiles alongside Kylie in a series of snaps shared on Friday, Sept. 10.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Reveals Why Her Face Looked Different In Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Photos

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star complimented her makeup artist for being able to totally transform her look, after she was compared to Khloé. Tori Spelling, 48, took the internet by storm, when she went out looking just like Khloé Kardashian, 37, on Friday September 3. The actress put plastic surgery rumors to rest in a Thursday September 9 interview with SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis. She debuted the look in a sweet selfie with her gal pal Jersey Shore alum Snooki. Tori seemed flattered by all the praise she got for the new look, but revealed the real secret to why she looked so great: contouring.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
International Business Times

Inside Kanye West’s New $57 Million Malibu Mansion Near Kim Kardashian’s Home

After letting the entire world know about his humble beginnings in his latest album, "Donda," rap superstar Kanye West dropped a staggering $57.3 million on a Malibu Mansion near Kim Kardashian’s equally luxurious $60 million home. The 44-year-old rapper recently caught the entertainment world’s attention by rebuilding his very humble...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SHAPE

Khloé Kardashian Wears These Leggings When She Wants a Confidence Boost

It doesn't take a superfan to figure out that Khloé Kardashian enjoys exercising, given she's constantly sharing the details of her workout regimen on Instagram. Case in point: she posted this three-circuit video to her page last month that could have made you sweat just by watching. (See: Khloé Kardashian Served Up Serious Motivation with Her Latest Instagram Post)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner, 65, & Corey Gamble, 40, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong With Romantic Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her boyfriend looked incredibly happy as they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. Love is in the air! Kris Jenner, 65, and Corey Gamble, 40, seem completely smitten with each other, as they went to get a bite at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday September 14. The pair’s bond doesn’t seem like it could be stronger, as Kris was photographed smiling large, as she held hands with her beau. In another photo, Corey looked like he was admiring the KUWTK star, as they left their date.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
