Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner's next-door mansions finally look done after delays

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner's mansions, which are right next door to each other, finally look complete after months of delays.

The momager and daughter duo have been building two mega-mansions right next to each other in the affluent Hidden Hills area in Los Angeles.

Their enormous mansions cost an incredible $37million (£27million) to build after they spent millions buying the original house and knocking it down to split the land into space for their two homes.

And new snaps of the twin homes show they seem to be almost ready to be moved in to as building work comes to an end.

Designed in a modern farmhouse style, each house boasts 1.5 acres of land and an eight-car garage, covered patios, a guesthouse, movie theatre, gym, lounge, pool, spa and an office.

Kris' home has all the floor-to ceiling windows and doors installed, and almost all of the scaffolding and building works appear to have been taken down.

The 65-year-old's house is the bigger of the two, boasting 16,000 square feet while 37-year-old Khloe's is 10,000.

Both of the homes have neat rows of conifer trees planted at their entrance for privacy in the star-studded neighbourhood.

Khloe's house has a tunnel-like structure in the back garden as well as a concrete pool ready to be filled with water for when she moves in.

Her home features a dark brick exterior with dark grey roofing and solar panels.

The two houses were once part of a single estate set over three acres of land and included a house of almost 20,000sq ft, but Kris and Khloe purchased the mansion for more than $10million, dividing it into two.

It was previously owned by construction magnate Ron Tutor - father of Million Dollar Listing star Tracy Tutor - and was once reportedly rented out to Britney Spears.

Back in April it was reported that the duo would be moving closer to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and building two homes in Hidden Hills.

Kris had sold her freshly redone Hidden Hills mansion for $15million (£11million).

She sold it to Katharina Harf, the daughter of Coty chairman Peter Harf, the man who helped oversee Coty's $600million (£440million) acquisition of Kylie Cosmetics.

Meanwhile, Khloe sold her Calabasas home, where she lived with her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, for a rumoured $15.5million (£11.3million) back in May.

Getting their new homes built will come as a huge relief to Kris and Khloe, and it's not been an easy ride for them.

In the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians they revealed that they had been conned by a builder who ran off with the deeds to the properties.

While traveling to Lake Tahoe for a family holiday, Khloe told her sister Kendall Jenner: "We don't have houses currently.

The houses are right next door to each other

"We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him.

"We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they've been on a stand still."

During a confessional interview, Khloe went on: "A contractor left with our deeds, a lot of our money, and we're not allowed to go onto our properties.

"So we can't even have a contractor take over while we're trying to get our deeds back or close escrow."