Mary G. Perryman Rueter

Augusta – Mary C. Perryman Rueter went to heaven on September 17, 2021, at home in Augusta,GA, under the loving care of her husband, her children, and immediate family. A native of Millen, GA, Mary was born on June 17, 1945, and resided in Millen and Augusta, GA, Rota, Spain, Ramstein, Germany, Camp Hill, PA, and Pensacola, FL. She was retired from Allied and Cato Corporations where she was employed as a Retail Sales Manager. She was married to her loving husband Bruce for 48 years and together they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. In addition to traveling, Mary enjoyed spending her retirement with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.