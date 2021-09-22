James “Bean” M. Krohn

James “Bean” Marvin Krohn, 67, of Albion, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Columbus Community Hospital. Bean is survived by his wife Sandy of Albion, children: Krista (Randy) Hooker of Humphrey, Kurt (Anita) Krohn of Petersburg and Tina (John) Novak of Lincoln, seven grandchildren: Katelyn Krohn, Khloe Hooker, Lane Krohn, Levi Krohn, Rhylan Hooker; Laykin Novak and Elsie Novak, mother Marie Krohn of Albion, sister Joyce (Larry) Erickson of Albion, two brothers: Mike (Lori) Krohn and Dennis (Laurie) Krohn, both of Albion, in-laws: George Lueken of Albion, Jodi Krohn of Albion, Doug (Amy) Haave of Rapid City, SD and Steve (Cindy) Haave of Arvada, CO, along with several aunts, an uncle, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.