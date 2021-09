Marie Peterson of Pine City passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home at Northern Pines in Pine City. Marie Lucille Egsgaard was born on September 19, 1926, in Minneapolis, the first of three children born to Andrew and Mary (Rasmussen) Egsgaard. She was followed by a sister, Bernadine, in 1927, and a brother, Gerald, in 1929.

PINE CITY, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO