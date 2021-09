NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's soccer team tied its first conference match 1-1 after double overtime on Saturday night at the ODU Soccer Complex. "I was very, very pleased; I was very proud of my team. I thought we were a little naïve in the beginning of the game, first 20 minutes or so. Maybe we were unsure or maybe a little nervous. As the game grew, particularly in the second half, we played some really good football. I'm very proud of the effort and a very well-earned point in our league", said head coach Alan Dawson.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO