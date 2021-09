Barbara Annalee Brumbaugh, formerly of Wyalusing, and later of Towanda. Barb left us on Sept. 4, 2021 at the age of 58. Barb loved to help people. She was a nurse for the NY State Dept. of Health. She also spent many years as a traveling nurse throughout the country. She was a student of geography and genealogies. She loved knitting hats and mittens often with snowflakes and edelweiss in the designs. Barb loved cats, always adopting one she couldn’t find a home for, a true cat whisperer.

