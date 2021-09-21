CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issuu Expands International Footprint with New Office in Portugal

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIssuu announced the grand opening of a new office in Braga, Portugal, a burgeoning hub for technology innovation with the region’s second highest rate of higher education students in science and technology, according to Portugal’s Institute of National Statistics. Marketing Technology News: Issuu Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires and...

martechseries.com

Related
martechseries.com

ThoughtSpot Secures First 100 Enterprise SaaS Customers in 6 Months as Demand for Modern Analytics Cloud Accelerates

Companies around the globe adopt ThoughtSpot as they look to build their business on data. ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, reported significant growth milestones for its fully managed SaaS offering. Just six months after receiving SOC 2 Type II attestation, ThoughtSpot now has 100 SaaS enterprise customers, with customers ranging from large enterprises like T-Mobile and Aramark to digital natives like FinLocker, factory14, and Cloud Academy. This demand comes as global enterprises build their businesses on ThoughtSpot’s simple, actionable, and open cloud analytics platform to empower every business person to unearth data-driven insights from anywhere.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SheerID Launches SheerIDEA Innovation Labs Webinar Series

Marketers can learn zero-party data strategies to engage identity-based communities over five webinars. SheerID, the leading identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced a new five-part webinar series called “SheerIDEA Innovation Labs.” The virtual webinar series will share how top brands, like Spotify, Headspace, and Target, leverage VIP personalized offers for specific communities to win loyal customers and build trusted relationships with zero-party data.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Crooze and mxHERO Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Customer Experience Solutions on the Box Content Cloud

Crooze & mxHERO offer email security, content management, contract lifecycle management, and metadata document library solutions atop the Box Content Cloud. Today, Crooze, Inc. and mxHERO, Inc. have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of key customer, employee, partner experience solutions. These solutions, built for the Box Content Cloud, include email security, content management, contract lifecycle management (CLM), and metadata document libraries.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CafeMedia Announces Acquisition Of Leading SEO Platform, Topic

CafeMedia today announced the acquisition of Chia Labs, Inc., developer of Topic, the AI-assisted content creation and search engine optimization (SEO) platform. The deal brings exclusive access to Topic’s powerful natural language processing capabilities to CafeMedia and AdThrive’s more than 3,000 publishers, integrated directly inside their publisher dashboard. To complement the integration, CafeMedia’s product and engineering teams have developed an innovative Content Ideas generator that rolls out today, and uses a proprietary keyword recommendation algorithm to provide a custom list of winnable content opportunities specifically optimized for each publisher in the network.
BUSINESS
#Science And Technology#New Office#Saas#University Of Minho#Startup Braga#Invest Braga
martechseries.com

Theta Lake and Vidyard Deepen Video Compliance & Security Partnership

Theta Lake, the leader in modern collaboration security and compliance solutions, announced today its partnership with Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses. This expanded relationship provides Vidyard customers with a more seamless way to procure Theta Lake’s Security and Compliance Suite through Vidyard, enabling enterprises to ensure that all user videos are automatically reviewed and in compliance before being distributed externally, plus enabling long-term, WORM compliant archiving.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Closes Acquisition of WarnerMedia’s Chilevision, Boosting Spanish-Language Business

ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS Networks International unit has closed the acquisition of Chilevision in Chile from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, expanding its Spanish-language business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction includes Chilevision’s free-to-air TV network, which the companies said has been the country’s most-watched channel year-to-date, with the firm’s “substantial” library of content spanning such genres as sports, entertainment and news, as well as its “vast production capabilities.” ViacomCBS said that “these attributes, Chilevisión network’s reach and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid and premium will serve as a valuable marketing vehicle for ViacomCBS Networks International’s Spanish-language ecosystem and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Quadient Surpasses 10,000 Global Software Customers

Quadient Surpasses 10,000 Global Software Customers. 1 billion customer-facing communications and interactions powered by Quadient software solutions every day. 1,200 net new customers in the first half of 2021 alone. 70% of Quadient’s software customers are now on SaaS subscription. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

BrandMuscle and Vericast Deliver Unparalleled Insights-Driven Local Marketing Execution

Combined Capabilities Empower Customers to Reach More Local Markets and Improve Targeting. BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Vericast, a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale. Together, these respective leaders in through-channel marketing automation and consumer marketing will offer unparalleled insights-driven marketing execution that helps brands align their local and national marketing efforts.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Prezi Appoints Recent Dropbox CIO Sylvie Veilleux To Board Of Directors

Veilleux Will Help Build On Its First-Mover Advantage In The Enterprise. Prezi, the most engaging way to share content on video, today announced the appointment of Sylvie Veilleux to its Board of Directors. Most recently, Veilleux served as the first chief information officer at Dropbox. Marketing Technology News: Answerly –...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ContractPodAi raises $115M in Growth Funding Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Shape the Digital Transformation of the Legal Industry

ContractPodAi will focus on accelerating its ContractPodAI Cloud growth plans: ‘One Legal Platform’ to support in-house corporate legal teams with a multi-application solution for their technology needs. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) led ‘One Legal Platform’, today announced a USD $115 million Series C...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

WEBTOON Entertainment and Celsys form Technical Partnership

Improving content creation for the globally expanding webcomic market. Celsys, the developer and provider of the manga production application “Clip Studio Paint”, and WEBTOON Entertainment, the global provider of services such as “LINE Manga” in Japan and “NAVER WEBTOON” in South Korea, have formed a technical partnership with the aim of increasing the efficiency of content production, translation, distribution, and to revitalizing the market at large.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Captiv8 Expands Shopify Integration to Make Social Commerce More Accessible to Brands

Now brands will be able to fully activate influencer branded shoppable content at scale. U.S. social commerce sales are expected to rise by 35.8% to $36.62 billion by the end of this year. With platforms like TikTok and Instagram implementing new shoppable features and initiatives nearly every week, Captiv8 is expanding their partnership with Shopify to ensure customers are able to fully take advantage of the future of social commerce.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Amobee Partners with ID5 to Pioneer an EMEA Cross-Device Graph Solution for the Post-Cookie World

Amobee, a global leader in advertising technology that unifies audiences across TV, digital and social, and ID5, the market-leading identity solution provider, today announce an industry-first cross-device graph, which will support Amobee’s identity capabilities in the EMEA region. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Sara Spivey, CMO at Braze. Amobee’s...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ColorTokens Partners with Paramount to Empower Middle East Customers in their Zero Trust Journeys

Paramount will bring ColorTokens’ award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform to Middle East customers. ColorTokens, a pioneer in Zero Trust-based cybersecurity solutions, has signed a partnership agreement with Paramount Computer Systems, a market-leading provider of products and services for securing the information assets of enterprises in the Middle East. Marketing Technology News:...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Invibes Advertising : Robust Growth and a Strong Improvement in H1 2021 results.

Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company, specialising in digital advertising, has published robust growth in its half-year results for 2021, illustrating the strength of its international model. The half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website: https://www.invibes.com/investors.html. Consolidated data. unaudited, in K€ H1 2021 H1 2020 Δ. Turnover 8...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Teads Announces Strategic Data Partnership With Acxiom

Global partnership will make Acxiom’s data actionable at scale through adtech platform. Teads, the global media platform, today announced the launch of a new global partnership with Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences. The new partnership will provide comprehensive, addressable solutions while putting privacy first.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

RingCentral Forges First Ever Partnership in Mexico with MCM Telecom

Business-to-business innovator, MCM Telecom, and RingCentral will together bring a new way of hybrid working to Mexican enterprises. RingCentral, Inc. , a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that MCM Telecom will offer a co-branded solution called RingCentral for Symphony, which will be the lead MCM Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering to all business customers. MCM and RingCentral have joined forces to bring together all the essential elements of hybrid work into a single app for video conferencing, mobile collaboration, and advanced business phone capabilities enhanced by MCM’s leading fiber network and expertise in serving the Mexican enterprise market. This will enable organizations across the country to rapidly transform their business communications with new ways to serve customers, engage employees, and integrate critical business processes.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Captiv8 Aims to Help Diversify Industry by Launching DEI Initiatives

Company launches Cr8 Change, a program with the mission of building a more diverse and inclusive influencer marketing landscape through grants, resources, and references. Today, leading influencer marketing company, Captiv8, is announcing its public pledge to help Cr8 Change through programs such as a grant for minority-owned SMBs as well as mindful product updates with the goal of taking concrete, small steps to help lead greater DEI momentum and progress within the influencer marketing industry.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bitdefender Expands Marketing Leadership with Key Appointments

New Vice Presidents Dennis Goedegebuure and Amy Blackshaw Bring Decades of Consumer and Enterprise Marketing Expertise to Drive Growth and Awareness. Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced two key additions to its marketing leadership. Dennis Goedegebuure joins the Consumer Solutions Group as Vice President of Global New Customer Acquisition, while Amy Blackshaw joins the Business Solutions Group as Vice President of Product and Technical Marketing. Both bring extensive experience building and leading high performance product and marketing teams.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Inmar Intelligence To Acquire Aki Technologies, Expanding Its Retail Media And Personalized Advertising Capabilities For Retailers And Brands

Inmar Intelligence, a data and tech-enabled services company, today announced its agreement to acquire San Francisco-based digital marketing company Aki Technologies, which specializes in personalized advertising and personalized digital circulars. The acquisition will add Aki Technologies’ ability to deliver personalization at scale to Inmar Intelligence’s existing retail media offerings, which are driven by rich first-party consumer data highly sought by retailers and brands alike.
BUSINESS

