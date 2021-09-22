CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Tivnan’s header leads her play for Syracuse women’s soccer

By Christopher Scarglato
Daily Orange
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. When Samantha Howson’s twin daughters went to The Governor’s Academy soccer games, they weren’t interested in seeing their older sister play. Instead, they wanted to see Jenna Tivnan head the ball. Tivnan would move from her defensive position at center back into the opponent’s box. Then, she would jump up and nail the ball with her head into the back of the nylon.

