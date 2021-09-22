CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit County, OH

Stanley Ford found guilty of aggravated murder

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1Whh_0c3vlAIH00

A Summit County jury has found Stanley Ford guilty of nine arson deaths between 2016 and 2017.

Stanley Ford, 62, was found guilty of more murders than anyone in Summit County history.

Jurors found Ford guilty of 26 of the 29 charges against him, including 22 counts of aggravated murder, as well as aggravated arson and attempted aggravated murder relating to a man who escaped from the first fatal fire.

Ford was found not guilty of prohibitions against companion animals, a charge related to a dog that died in the second fatal fire.

The jury also acquitted him of arson and aggravated menacing in a vehicle fire that happened in January 2017 in which no one was injured and an alleged confrontation with a neighbor prior to the vehicle fire.

Ford is now facing the death penalty. The sentencing phase of his trial begins on Monday morning.

Throughout the case, he has maintained his innocence.

In April of 2016, Lindell Lewis, 65, and his girlfriend, Gloria Jean Hart, 66, were killed in a fire at their home in the 700 block of Fultz Street in Akron.

In January of 2017, an SUV parked in the driveway of a home on Akron's Russell Avenue was set on fire. No one was injured.

In May of 2017, seven people were killed in a house fire in the 600 block of Fultz Street. The victims were identified at Dennis Huggins, 35, Angela Boggs, 38, and their five children, Cameron Huggins, 1, Alivia Huggins, 3, Kyle Huggins, 5, Daisia Huggins, 6, and Jared Boggs, who was 14.

In June 2020, a judge declared a mistrial after too many jurors had valid excuses and were afraid of COVID-19. The trial was previously put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Second murder trial begins for Stanley Ford, accused of arson fires that killed 9

Comments / 16

Jason Brown
6d ago

If what they say is true and this man did indeed set all the fires that killed so many lives. Then he should be impale and put on a crucifix in the middle of Akron for all to see!! That this will be your fate if you murder Innocent men women and children in the city of Akron… To many murders anymore in our cities across this country. People are not afraid to go to prison anymore because even if they get the death penalty they know they probably will die in prison along before they get put to death…..

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Summit County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Jean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#Companion Animals
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

2nd victim dies following shooting near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A second victim has died following a shooting near the University of Akron campus last weekend, according to the Akron Police Department. Alex Beasley, 25, was one of three people shot at a large gathering near Kling and Wheeler streets around 1:30 a.m. During the gathering, there were reportedly people fighting in the street and during an altercation, an unknown person began shooting, striking three people.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy