SA passes “Sprint Week” bill to encourage student initiatives

By Emma Ford and Kimberly Lores
flathatnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Sept. 21 meeting of the College of William and Mary’s 329th Student Assembly, senators passed a bill to create a “SA Sprint Week,” which aims to encourage the student body to become more involved in generating ideas for SA bills and initiatives. Senators also introduced two new bills to be voted on at next week’s meeting.

