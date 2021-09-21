SA passes “Sprint Week” bill to encourage student initiatives

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – In Delaware, all educators, staff, contractors, and volunteers in kindergarten through 12th-grade, in public and private schools, will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. Governor John Carney made the announcement late Tuesday morning. He says the priority has always been to get students back into the classrooms, adding that this new requirement will help keep students there. “There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” said Governor Carney. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.” The requirement will take effect on Nov. 1. Visit CBSPhilly.com/COVIDVaccine to find a vaccine clinic near you.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO