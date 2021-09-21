CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emanuel County, GA

Jeff Wiggins

By Editorials
themillennews.com
 8 days ago

Jeffery “Jeff” Gordon Wiggins, age 49, passed away after a courageous battle on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Augusta University Medical Center. Born on May 17, 1972, in Emanuel County, Georgia, he was a son of the late Gordon L. Wiggins and the late Joyce Canady Wiggins. Jeff was an engineer for Briggs & Stratton. He was a Volunteer Fireman at North Jenkins County and was the caretaker at Angel’s Farm. Jeff was an active member of Scarboro Baptist Church. He was the president of both Big Horse Creek Hunting Club and The Island Hunting Club. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a dedicated husband, daddy and loved his friends as family. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his nephew, Hunter Wiggins.

#Horse#Briggs Stratton#Scarboro Baptist Church#The Island Hunting Club#Ga#Graveside Service#Scarboro Church Loop
