Statesboro, GA

Dorothy R. Edwards

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Dorothy Rabitsch Edwards, age 79, passed away on Monday September 13, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The Jenkins County native was born on March 6, 1942, to Lewis (Bub) and Lessie Pierce Rabitsch. She attended Jenkins County High School. Dorothy later worked in the nursing field at Bethany Home and the Jenkins County Hospital. She and her late husband Raymond owned and operated Ogeechee Valley Exterminators in Millen. She was a member of the West Millen Baptist Church.

State
Georgia State
City
Statesboro, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Millen, GA
County
Jenkins County, GA
Statesboro, GA
Obituaries
Person
Wade Ward
Person
Wayne Morgan
