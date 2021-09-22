Helen O. Cook

Helen Olinda Cook, 94, of Albion, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion. Helen is survived by her children: Joyce (Jim) Zach of Grafton, WI, Gay (Bob) Sandman of Albion and Roy (Brenda) Cook of West Point, sister Marianne Karmann of Albion, sisters-in-law: Marlene Schademann of Lincoln, Ethel Cook of Maxwell and Janice Cook of Springfield, grandchildren: Ron Zach of Grafton, WI, Tony (Jessica) Zach of Glendale, CA, Andy (Gabriella) Zach of Alexandria, VA, Sonja (Russ) Philbrick of Lyman, ME, Jesse (Rita) Cook of Woolsey, SD, Shane Sandman of Littleton, CO, Greg (Crystal) Sandman of Albion, Kyla (Chad) David of Albion, Kirk (Staci) Sandman of Albion, Brian (Laurie) Cook of Omaha, Gary (Jill) Cook of Louisville and Eric (Ashley Wuebben) Cook of Pierce, grandson-in-law Patrick (Danielle) Hanlon of Omaha and 26 great grandchildren.