Goliad County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Victoria and northeastern Goliad Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mission Valley to Weesatche. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds between 30 and 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Victoria, Goliad, Fannin, Schroeder, Ander, Bloomington, Weesatche, Weser, Victoria Riverside Park, Coleto Creek Park, Saxet Lakes, Oak Village, Downtown Victoria and Mission Valley. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 650. US Highway 59 between mile markers 638 and 672. US Highway 77 between mile markers 580 and 594. US Highway 87 near mile marker 812. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

