CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Brazil’s health minister Marcelo Queiroga, in NYC for UN General Assembly, tests positive for COVID

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for COVID-19 hours after attending the UN General Assembly in the Big Apple on Tuesday, government officials said. Queiroga will now quarantine in the city for the next 14 days and Brazilian diplomats will not attend meetings at the annual gathering until Friday, CNN Brasil reported.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Brazilian president's 37-year-old son becomes second government official to test positive for COVID-19 following trip to New York for UN General Assembly

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, has revealed on Twitter that he is infected with COVID-19. The 37-year-old São Paulo Congressman became the second member of the hardline leader's traveling contingent to test positive for the coronavirus following a trip to United Nations General Assembly in New York. 'Despite...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Brazil ag minister positive for COVID-19 a week after G20 meeting

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a Twitter post on Friday, one week after meeting with G20 ministers in Europe. The news comes three days after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on a...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Vice

Brazil’s Health Minister Flipped Off New York Protesters—Then Tested Positive for COVID

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Marcelo Queiroga is the fourth health minister to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil and, some said, the most serious. But his behavior on a trip to New York this week was anything but serious. He gave the middle finger to a group of protesters just hours before he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Queiroga, a cardiologist, was accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The trip was supposed to be an opportunity to restore the country’s image abroad, damaged by the government’s disastrous handling of the pandemic and its destructive climate policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shropshire Star

Brazil minister shook hands with Johnson only hours before positive Covid test

After facing questions about the encounter, No 10 emphasised that Boris Johnson had been ‘double jabbed’. Downing Street faced questions over whether Boris Johnson would have to endure extra coronavirus tests after coming into contact with a positive coronavirus case on his US trip. Brazil’s health minister Marcelo Queiroga has...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
mediaite.com

Brazilian Health Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus at UN Meeting in New York

Brazilian Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, he announced late Tuesday. “I let everyone know that I tested positive for Covid-19 today,” Querioga wrote in a post on social media. “I will be quarantined in #US, following all health safety protocols. Meanwhile, the [Ministry of Health] will remain firm in the actions to fight the pandemic in Brazil. Let’s beat this!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Covid#The General Assembly#The Un General Assembly#Brazilian#Cnn#British#G20
PBS NewsHour

State Department spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after U.N. General Assembly

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department spokesperson Ned Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining for the next 10 days. Price, who is vaccinated, said he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning after returning from New York, where he attended the annual UN General Assembly meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Price said his symptoms were relatively mild.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from General Assembly debate: UN

Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said. "Only the mission can withdraw," from addressing the assembly, a UN official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
WORLD
The Independent

Venezuela's government and opposition resume talks in Mexico

Delegates from Venezuela’s government and opposition held more talks in Mexico City on Monday after a delay that saw the government’s side arrive a day later than scheduled due to an apparent unhappiness with mediator Norway The second round of dialogue had been scheduled to begin Friday, but it was suspended when government representatives did not arrive until Saturday. Talks began Sunday.The leader of the government’s delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, said Friday that his team’s arrival was delayed because of comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about the human rights situation in Venezuela during the United Nations General Assembly. Lead mediator Dag Nylander issued a statement offering assurances that Norway would maintain its impartiality in the talks. The previous round of meetings occurred Sept. 3-6 in Mexico s capital.The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have been expected to tackle issues such as conditions for elections and the lifting of foreign economic sanctions imposed on the government. The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his most recent reelection as president. In his place, they recognized Guaidó, who was head of the then opposition-dominated congress.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Joins Other UN Agencies at General Assembly Side Event to Discuss COVID-19 Response and Explore Approaches to Strengthen Health Systems

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by Devex on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 14 September, IAEA representative Luis Longoria, Director of the Division for Latin America and the Caribbean, described how the IAEA has contributed to global efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy