Michigan Budget Boosts Child Care, Keeps Caregiver Pay Hike
From the Associated Press — Michigan will make more kids eligible for child care subsidies, equip state troopers with body cameras and make permanent a pandemic wage hike for caregivers under the next state budget. The bipartisan spending plan also will boost payments for child care providers and enable them to give $1,000 bonuses to new or existing staff. Michigan’s savings account will grow by $500 million. As part of the deal, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer agreed to a Republican-written provision to prevent the state and local governments from issuing coronavirus vaccine requirements that go beyond plans outlined by President Joe Biden.www.983thecoast.com
