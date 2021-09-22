Michigan Budget Boosts Child Care, Keeps Caregiver Pay Hike

From the Associated Press — Republican organizers of veto-proof legislation that would make it harder to vote have cleared a procedural step. The Michigan elections board on Thursday approved a 100-word summary that will appear on the ballot petition. Secure MI Vote will soon begin collecting signatures. The group needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures and wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to enact the bill in 2022 rather than let it go on the ballot. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer couldn’t veto it. The initiative would, among other things, require prospective absentee voters to provide a copy of their photo identification or to include their driver’s license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO