GBP/JPY pokes two-month low near 149.00 on sour sentiment, BOJ, UK PM Johnson in focus

Summary: Rising US Treasury bond yields continued unabated with the 2-year note closing above 0.305% (0.28% yesterday), an 18-month high. Global bond yields also extended their rallies though the differential remained well in favour of the US Dollar. A surprise fall in US Consumer Confidence to a seven-month low due to the rise in Covid-19 cases was ignored by Dollar bulls. Growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and lift interest rates in 2022 supported rising US bond yields. The benchmark US 10-year note climbed 5 basis points to 1.54%, its highest level since June. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major foreign currencies, climbed to hit a 10-month high at 93.74 (93.40 yesterday). Sterling led the currencies lower against the Dollar, tumbling 1.23% to 1.3534, and finishing as worst performing major. The recent fuel shortage in the UK raised fears of a hit to the British economy despite hawkish leanings from the Bank of England. The Euro eased modestly to 1.1684 from 1.1695 yesterday. Risk leader, the Australian Dollar slumped 0.61% to 0.7238 (0.7285) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lost 0.72% to 0.6960 (0.7009 yesterday). The Dollar broke higher against the Japanese Yen to finished 111.50 from 111.00, up 0.48%, matching a July peak. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar advanced further. USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) soared 0.89% to 33.85 (33.60). The Greenback settled at 1.3577 Singapore Dollars from 1.3535 yesterday.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO