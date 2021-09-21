CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mostly lower after mixed trading on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday after major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Taiwan but rose in Sydney. Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-supportive monetary policy unchanged, as expected. Investors...

Herald & Review

S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September, worst month since March 2020

Stocks on Wall Street fell broadly Thursday, closing out September with their worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. The S&P 500 ended the month 4.8% lower, its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020, when the viral outbreak rattled markets as it wreaked havoc with the global economy.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss

Stocks moved broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as the major indexes headed for steep monthly losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 12:58 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452 points, or 1.3%, to 33,937 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Banks and a mix of companies...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow falls 500 points, Nasdaq loses 2.7% as yield spike hits tech stocks

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with tech names dragging down the Nasdaq and the broader markets as Treasury yields traded near three-month highs. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.7%, and the S&P 500 shed nearly 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 513 points, or about 1.5%. The 10-year Treasury...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite books 4th straight loss as stock-market rebound fades in final hour of Wednesday trade

U.S. stock-market benchmarks closed slightly higher but well off the best levels of Wednesday's trade as Wall Street attempted to recover some of the losses from Tuesday's yield-fueled rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by about 90 points, or 0.3%, to 34,391, on a preliminary basis; the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% to around 4,359, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2% at 14,512 to mark the fourth straight decline. Renewed concerns about too-hot inflation, which could force the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest-rate hikes, is causing friction in equity markets. The 10-year Treasury note yields [ss: BX:TMUBMUSD10Y] 1.540%, up from 1.534% on Tuesday. A number of other concerns, including those centered on the debt limit and the worries about weakening economic output, are also buffeting bulls.
STOCKS

