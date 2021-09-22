Marvel flick has chops to stay No. 1 at theaters

In the last decade, Marvel Studios have gone from being a cinematic experiment to producing the most bankable and profitable movies in history to a point that you could almost call them... "inevitable." It seems that even a global pandemic cannot change that as with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings third weekend haul, Marvel now domestically have the two top movies of the year so far, and with Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home expected to both aid the revival of the cinema experience in a big way you would not bet against them having all four of their 2021 releases in the top ten.

