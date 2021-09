NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 25th day of October 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas: