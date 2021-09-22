CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, MA

Arlington Police warn parents about TikTok ‘Benadryl Challenge’

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yblkU_0c3veMZ600

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Police in Arlington are warning parents about yet another dangerous TikTok trend known as ‘The Benadryl Challenge.’ That “challenge” encourages users to take large doses of the allergy and itch relief medicine in order to induce hallucinations.

Arlington Police Chief Juliann Flaherty doesn’t believe that this latest alarming TikTok trend is prevalent in the Town of Arlington. She said she wants parents to be aware as the FDA reports a growing number of kids across the country are ending up in the emergency room.

“We urge parents to talk to their students about these dangerous trends and the implications of these types of actions,” Chief Flaherty said. “Short-lived fame on social media is not worth the potentially harmful impacts that these trends could have.”

According to the FDA, taking higher than recommended doses of Benadryl can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma or even death. The FDA said at least one death has been reported in the U.S. as a result of participation in the social media challenge.

“Kids are primed to be stimulus seeking. They are primed to say yes to things…even things they know they shouldn’t say yes to,” said Dr. Ellen Braaten, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and licensed pediatric neuropsychologist at Mass General Hospital.

Dr. Braaten told Boston 25 News it’s important to talk to kids in a way that’s not accusatory.

“What they can do is say something like, ‘I just heard this on the news. Do you think some of your friends are doing this? What do you think about this? Does this sound dangerous to you?,’” Dr. Braaten explained.

Arlington Police are also recommending that families secure and lock up Benadryl and other allergy medicine. Residents are reminded that they can safely dispose of any unused, unwanted or expired medications at the disposal drop box located in the lobby of the Arlington Police Department.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

Ed
6d ago

People coming up with these challenges should be banned from all social media! Last week there was a challenge throwing cans of baked beans on peoples door steps, also last week telling school kids to steal something from their school bathroom I believe and now Benadryl challenge ?

Reply(1)
8
Janet Roux
6d ago

"There should be a law...." Whoever puts out a challenge that is dangerous or illegal should be arrested. People get hurt or die!

Reply(1)
11
Sean Scully
6d ago

Has anyone heard about the tik tok challenge called"Smart enough to not use TikTok"?

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, MA
Entertainment
Arlington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Arlington, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pfizer studying mRNA-based flu shot

Pfizer is working on leveraging the research it has done on mRNA vaccines to make a new flu shot. The company announced Monday that it is in Phase 1 of a clinical trial that will examine the safety and effects of a single dose mRNA-based flu shot. Pfizer said during...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benadryl#Arlington Police#Harvard Medical School#Mass General Hospital#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
55K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy