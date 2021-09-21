CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. Stocks Open Higher After Global Market Selloff

stockxpo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock indexes rose at the opening Tuesday, suggesting markets were poised to rebound a day after concerns about China’s property sector helped fuel a global selloff in stocks and commodities. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, suggesting the broad index would halt a three-day run of declines after the opening bell....

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are higher after rising rates hit tech stocks

U.S. stock index futures rose during overnight trading on Wednesday, after tech stocks dipped again as investors digest the impact from higher rates. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 141 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both also traded in positive territory. The Dow...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Rise as Bond Yields Stabilize

U.S. stock futures advanced and government bond yields were little changed ahead of an update on the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits. S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.
STOCKS
CNBC

Oil shrugs off higher U.S. crude stocks, strong dollar

Oil prices held steady on Thursday after rising above $80 a barrel this week, shrugging off bearish factors such as rising U.S. crude oil inventories and a strong dollar amid consensus that a supply deficit will stay for coming months. Brent crude for November delivery was up 21 cents at...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes
stockxpo.com

Stocks rise slightly as Wall Street tries to end losing month on a high note

U.S. stocks rose slightly on Thursday as investors get to close out a volatile and losing month for stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 107 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 added 0.4% and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%. Tech stocks bounced a bit in morning trading after struggling this...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow tumbles 300 points as Wall Street heads for losing month

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved lower on Thursday as Wall Street looked to close out a rough month. The 30-stock average dropped 370 points, or more than 1%, after rising at the opening bell. The broader S&P 500 was down 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall, S&P Barely on Track for Quarterly Gain

U.S. stocks slid Thursday, on pace to end the volatile month of September with another day of losses. All three major indexes started the day higher but wobbled and then fell as the session continued. The S&P 500 recently lost 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 440 points, or 1.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

2 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy in October, 2 to Avoid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a positive tailwind as the economy gradually reopens and companies grow earnings. However, they do face some headwinds as the coronavirus cases remain stubbornly high and inflationary pressures persist. Given these factors, it could be worth betting on Dow stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Cisco (CSCO) while NIKE (NKE) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are best avoided for now.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has performed solidly over the past few months, hitting an all-time high of 35,625.40 on August 16, 2021. With the fast-paced reopening of industrial activities, and favorable fiscal and monetary policies, the widely-watched benchmark index has gained 12.1% year-to-date and 24.3% over the past year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Global Markets Track U.S. Declines

Global stocks declined, after rising bond yields put pressure on technology stocks and pushed the S&P 500 to its steepest pullback since May. In Wednesday morning trading in Tokyo, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.6%, while the Kospi Composite in Seoul fell about 2%. Australia’s S&P / ASX 200 dropped 1.5%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow falls 500 points, Nasdaq loses 2.7% as yield spike hits tech stocks

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with tech names dragging down the Nasdaq and the broader markets as Treasury yields traded near three-month highs. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.7%, and the S&P 500 shed nearly 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 513 points, or about 1.5%. The 10-year Treasury...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Move Higher in Wake of Wall Street Rout

U.S. stocks and European shares rose Wednesday, a day after surging energy prices and rising bond yields triggered the biggest rout on Wall Street in months. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, pointing to a partial recovery in the broad-market index after it closed down 2% Tuesday, in its worst one-day performance since May. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.5% as technology stocks regained some ground after the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, or 94 points.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

European stocks stabilise after Wall Street selloff

The rise in global bond yields that’s been gathering pace since the delayed reaction to last week’s Fed meeting saw US indices finally crack properly. Mega cap growth took a pounding, sending the Nasdaq down 2.8%, whilst the heavy weighting of these stocks on the S&P 500 sent the broader market lower by 2%. Jay Powell, facing scrutiny from lawmakers in Congress, said inflation could stay "elevated" for longer than previously predicted. Investors are also paying close attention to events in Washington as Republicans once again blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown and potential default. European stock markets were firmer in early trade, tracking the middle of the recent ranges. The FTSE 100 continues to trade in a range of a little over 100pts.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy